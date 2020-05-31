Russian Space Agency Congratulates SpaceX For Its Successful Launch

Russia's space agency ROSCOSMOS, on May 31, congratulated the SpaceX over its successful launch of a manned rocket. Taking to Twitter, Sergei Krikalev, Roscosmos executive director for crewed space programmes, greeted his "American Colleagues." In the video clip, he also highlighted the success of this mission would mean new opportunities for everyone.

'Greeting to American colleagues'

"The success of the mission will provide us with additional opportunities that will benefit the whole international programme, " he added in the video.

Roscosmos Executive Director on Crewed Space Programs Sergey Krikalev address on the successful Falcon 9 carrier rocket launch with Crew Dragon crewed spacecraft pic.twitter.com/25pDIdIXLe — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) May 30, 2020

Since the mothballing of the US shuttle programme in 2011 Russia's more basic and reliable Soyuz spacecraft has been solely responsible for transporting crews to the ISS from its Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan.

'Making history'

The 'historic' NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule blasted off from Kennedy Space Center Launch Pad 39A on May 30 at 3:22pm EDT to the International Space Station. Even though the unfavourable weather conditions and fear of thunderstorms caused some delay on May 27 in the ‘#LaunchAmerica’ program, both NASA and Space X made a significant leap three days later towards the ‘revolutionisation’ of commercial space travel.

Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode off the capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from the launch pad which was used by the Apollo Moon missions nearly half a century ago.

