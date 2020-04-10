The Debate
Ugandan President Releases Workout Video Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has released a workout video for his citizens to exercise in confined spaces.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has released a workout video for his citizens to exercise in confined spaces during the national lockdown. The workout video was uploaded on April 9 and shows Museveni wearing a grey Nike suit and jogging on the red carpet in his office as well as doing press-ups on a white towel.

Workout video by the President

According to reports, the 75-year old leader of Uganda said in the workout video that it is good for people to go outside and exercise when there is no problem but during these troubling times people should learn to exercise indoor and not crowd urban areas by jogging and exercising in groups.  According to the President, too many people jogging in groups and close to one another could raise the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Read: Swarms Of Locusts Enter Uganda After Kenya, Ethiopia; UN Fears Food Security Threat

Read: PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Challenges With Uganda President Over Phone, Assures Support

Uganda has reported 53 positive coronavirus cases but no deaths. As per reports, Uganda has decided to implement some of the harshest measures in the whole of Africa to contain the spread of coronavirus. They have implemented a dusk-to-dawn curfew as well as decided to close all business except the most essential. Uganda has even banned all public and private transportation without permission.

Read: Ugandan Climate Activist Cropped From Photo With Greta Thunberg, Netizens Enraged

Read: Ugandan Musician Releases Song To Raise Awareness About Coronavirus Spread In Africa

According to reports, Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986 and back in 2010, shortly before an election, released a rap song that was dubbed ‘You want another rap’.

(Image Credit @KagutaMuseven/Twitter)

