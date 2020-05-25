Russian Troops Retract From Western Libya Days After Withdrawal Of Haftar's Forces

In another blow for the Libyan National Army (LNA), the Russian fighters have been flown out of the town south of Tripoli by their Libyan allies after stepping back from the frontlines of the capital. The town’s mayor reportedly told an international news agency that the Russian troops were flown in three military planes to Jufra where the army’s vehicles were driven. Even though LNA spokesperson Ahmed Mismari has reportedly denied the involvement of any foreign fighters in his force, United Nations official in Libya had just recently warned about an escalation in the conflict and cited foreigners.

The retraction of Russian fighters is reportedly a setback for LNA headed by eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar along with his foreign allies. Haftar’s forces are reportedly supported by Egypt, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates who were aiming to acquire the capital for over a year. However, the LNA has suffered multiple defeats in its fight against the Turkey-backed forces of the Tripoli government.

LNA has withdrawn from multiple positions

According to international media reports, in the past two days, Haftar’s forces have withdrawn from some of its in the southern Tripoli as a humanitarian gesture. Meanwhile, forces backing the internationally recognised and United Nations-supported government have even recaptured some of those areas. Libya has been without a central government for over nine years and since 2014 the governments are divided into two rival parts, right and left who are trying to attain power.

However, the disagreement has turned into a ‘proxy war’ between the foreign allies backing opposite sides. The Russian fighters backing LNA retreated with all their heavy equipment from the capital to the airport of Bani Walid, a town south-east of Tripoli, according to Bani Walid’s mayor Salem Alaaywan.

The UN-supported Libyan government, known as GNA is backed by Turkish troops and the spokesperson for their forces Mustafa al-Muije had confirmed that the Tripoli forces acquired a military camp as well as the southern suburb of Saleh el-Din. Moreover, they are now aiming to take charge of other conflicted districts of Mashrou and Ain Zara.

