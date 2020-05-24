Trump And Erdogan Discuss 'worsening Foreign Interference’ In Libya

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held talks on May 23 and discussed the situation in Libya and Syria along with the need to reopen the economies amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to international media reports, a White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement that both leaders ‘discussed progress on reopening and boosting global economies’ in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, US President voiced his concern over the ‘worsening foreign interference’ in Libya and the urgent need for ‘de-escalation’. Deere also elaborated that Trump and Erdogan reaffirmed the dire need for a ‘political resolution’ to the years-long conflict in Syria and humanitarian access in the war-stricken country.

Coronavirus in Turkey, US

Erdogan’s office also released an account on the phone call between the leaders who restated their solidarity in the face of the global health crisis. While the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has surpassed 5.2 million, US and Turkey have till now confirmed at least 1.6 million and 155,686 cases of COVID-19 respectively.

The death toll in Turkey due to the novel virus remains at 4,308 but it has claimed over 96,479 lives in the US. Since Turkey has been witnessing a fall in the rate of infections and access, its transport minister recently said that some of the intercity trains will resume operations on May 28.

Image Source: AP