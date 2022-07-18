Russian Woman Sells Her 5-day-old Baby To Pay For Her Nose Job, Gets Arrested

In a shocking incident, a Russian woman was recently arrested for selling her newborn baby for £2,900. The woman later revealed that she was going to spend the money on her nose job. The 33-year-old unnamed woman gave birth to a baby boy on April 25 and reportedly sold him off just five days after his birth.

In a report by Daily Mail, the Russian woman from Dagestan informed one of her friends that she did not want to keep the infant. Reportedly, the lady gave birth to the infant at a hospital in the southern city of Kaspiysk. She then sold her newborn son to a local couple wanting to become parents for 200,000 rubles (£2881.95), with a 10% deposit.

However, a few days later when the baby required medical treatment, the couple went to his biological mother asking her for his birth certificate, and she further asked for 100,000 rubles (£1440.98).

But before the couple could hand over the remaining money, the police arrested the three (couple and the biological mother) for human trafficking.

After the police arrested the couple and the biological mother of the child, the lady revealed that the original mother wanted to leave the baby at the hospital itself as she said that she did not have a job, a place to live or any money.

She further informed that the mother of the child told them that she intends to spend the money on her nose job for better breathing. It was also revealed that the couple agreed to adopt the child after they were told about the mother's situation by a neighbour.