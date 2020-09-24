Russians Returning From Abroad To Self Isolate Until Getting COVID-19 Test Results

In a decree issued on September 24, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that it is mandatory for the Russian citizens returning from abroad to remain in self-isolation at home until getting results of a coronavirus test. However, according to a previous decree issued by Popova, all Russians were required to provide a PCR-test within three days of arriving in the country from abroad. According to a tally by John Hopkins University, Russia has recorded a total number of 1,128,836 cases with 19,948 fatalities, making it the fourth country with maximum cases worlwide.

Russia records highest cases since July

The new decree said, “Until getting the results of the COVID-19 test carried out with the PCR method, people must remain in self-isolation in their place of residence”. According to the reports by AP, on September 24, Russian health officials reported 6,595 new coronavirus cases. In Russia's capital city of Moscow, more than 1,000 new cases were recorded. This is the highest daily surge since July. The number of daily new cases started to grow in late August in Russia. However, Russian officials have repeatedly denied speculations of a second lockdown. They say that the increase was expected and Russia’s health care infrastructure was prepared for it.

In the month of June, Russia partially opened its borders. Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia reportedly said that travelling overseas for the purpose of work, studies and medical treatment will be entertained. According to the reports, he added that Russia will allow foreigners seeking medical assistance in the country. But as per reports, he did not give any further information about when the reopening of the borders will be effective.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)