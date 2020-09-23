Coronavirus Death Toll In US Surpasses 200,000, Highest In The World

The confirmed death toll due to COVID-19 in the United States has surpassed 200,000 on September 22, the highest in the world. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, the current number of people who have lost their lives to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is 200,641 with total cases soaring more than 6.8 million. While the US continues to record the highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world, US President Donald Trump urged world leaders to “hold China accountable” for the handling of the coronavirus outbreak during his address at the 75th-anniversary gathering at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” Trump said on Tuesday.

Joe Biden on the ‘grim milestone’

Trump’s rival in the US Elections 2020, that is just around the corner, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden had said earlier in the day said that the country will hit “another grim milestone” on September 22. Not only did he pray on behalf of his family for everyone who suffered during the global health crisis but also attacked the Republican US President who was "only thinking about himself", according to the former US Vice President. Biden said that “when the virus came” earlier this year, Donald Trump was engrossed in thinking about his re-election but not about the lives of the Americans.

The former US VP even compared the graph of COVID-19 spread in the US with other nations, noting that while other leaders worked round the clock to combat the disease outbreak, Trump indulged himself in Twitter wars and even went golfing. Pushing for his election in November, Biden said that the COVID-19 pandemic ‘didn’t have to’ impact the nation in such a saddening manner. Calling it a “staggering number”, he even said that they shall never forget that.

200,000 Americans have died from this virus.



It’s a staggering number that’s hard to wrap your head around. But behind every COVID-19 death is a family and community that will never again be the same.



There’s a devastating human toll to this pandemic — and we can’t forget that. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 22, 2020

