Russians Share Selfies In Red To Show Support For Alexei Navalny

Social media is abuzz with Russian residents posting ‘selfies in red’ as a symbol of support to detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. On February 2, the 44-year-old was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from the nerve-agent poisoning. During his trial hearing, his wife Yulia Navalnaya was seen donning a bright red jumper as she bid a tearful farewell to her husband.

On a particular moment that left people overwhelmed with emotions was when Navalny made heart gesture to his wife Yulia on the glass cage where he was being held. Later, as the guards led him away, he reportedly told Yulia, who was crying, that "Everything will be fine".

The emotional moment between the couple soon made its way to social media platforms. It was then that Katya Fedorova, a fashion journalist and brand consultant, started the hashtag in an Instagram post by wearing a red top. In an Instagram post, he asked others to use Navalny's words to his wife in a hashtag and share to show support.

#donotbesadallwillbewell

“I invite all those who care to post selfies wearing red, so Yulia and everyone else can follow the hashtag #негрустивсебудетхорошо and see that we are many and we are not indifferent,” he wrote. Soon the post caught traction online, prompting hundreds of Russians to post selfied donning red attire. The post also caught the eyeball of Yulia, who commented by saying "Thank you."

Thousands protest for Navalny's release

The ruling had even ignited nationwide protests. Earlier, during the hearing Putin’s most staunch critic said that the Russian President is nothing but an “underpants poisoner”. During his trial, he delivered a short speech in which he reiterated his innocence and called out the nation’s “corrupt” political and legal system.

“Murder is the only way he knows how to fight. He’ll go down in history as nothing but a poisoner. We all remember Alexander the Liberator [Alexander II] and Yaroslav the Wise [Yaroslav I]. Well, now we’ll have Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner,” Navalny said about Putin in his speech as translated by medusa.io

