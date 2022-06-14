Russia's Gazprom Cuts Gas Supply Via Nord Stream 1 Citing Technical Issues

Russian energy giant Gazprom has reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline to Germany, citing technical engine issues and delays in repair works by Siemens - a Munich-based automation company. Notably, Nord Stream 1 is Germany's primary Russian gas supply pipeline. According to reports, the Yamal-Europe pipeline has already stopped transporting gas. Besides, Russian gas transit through Ukraine has also been severely affected amid the ongoing war.

"A gas compressor unit had not been returned from repair in time by Siemens. As a result, only up to 100 million cubic metres of gas can now be pumped through the pipeline every day, compared to the plan of 167 million cubic meters," the company stated, as per the TASS news agency. The company further stated that only three units can be used for pumping currently at the Portovaya compressor station. Due to scheduled regular pipeline inspections, it was previously indicated on the CEGH REMIT platform that the available capacity for pumping gas through Nord Stream would be curtailed from June 3 to June 17.

Russia has cut off gas supplies to several nations

At the same time, annual scheduled gas pipeline work with a temporary shutdown of both Nord Stream lines is scheduled from July 11 to July 21. According to reports, Russia has cut off gas supplies to many countries that have opposed its invasion of Ukraine and refused payment in the ruble, causing concern across Europe. Notably, the European continent is largely reliant on Russian gas and is scrambling to find substitutes. However, several countries continue to buy Russian gas, helping to keep the Russian economy afloat amid the ongoing war.

Sanctions against Gazprom Germania likely to cost German consumers €5 billion: Report

Meanwhile, the sanction on Gazprom Germania, a former subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, is expected to cost German gas consumers €5 billion, German daily WELT AM SONNTAG reported. According to the report, the company which is under the external control of the Federal Network Agency of Germany, is now forced to purchase gas on the market under new contracts, which are substantially more expensive than the previous ones. This would eventually lead to higher pricing, which will fall on the shoulders of gas consumers.

