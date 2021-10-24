Russia's Military Base In Tajikistan 'rearming' With Modern Equipment; To Add 30 New Tanks

The Russian military base in Tajikistan will be replacing its old combat vehicles with 30 upgraded T-72B3M tanks before the end of 2021, the head of the unit's staff, Col. Evgeny Okhrimenko, informed on Sunday, 24 October. While speaking to reporters, Okhrimenko said that currently, the military base is "rearming" the units with modern military and special equipment. He added that before the end of this year, 30 modern T-72B3M tanks with advanced combat specifications are planned to arrive to replace combat vehicles of earlier modifications.

According to Sputnik, the Russian commander went on to say that the motor rifle divisions of the military base recently “received a batch of advanced BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, cutting-edge Verba man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missiles, rocket-propelled infantry flamethrowers of longer range and higher power, Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, 12.7mm ASVK-M Kord sniper rifles, AK-12 rifles, Linza sanitary armoured cars, and the equipment of rear and technical services.”

Okhrimenko noted that the unit personnel master the new equipment exercises. He said that they learn effective military operations using the experience of the latest conflicts. Separately, it is worth noting that on Saturday, the commander of Russia's Central Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin, reportedly said that the large-scale CSTO strategic military exercise in Tajikistan is a response to the deteriorated security situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, which is being governed by the Taliban - a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

Russia will protect Tajikistan in case of cross border attack

Meanwhile, last month, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said that the Russian Federation will protect Tajikistan in the event of an incursion from Afghanistan. Andrei Rudenko said that he was aware that the Taliban administration was struggling to control the country's north however, he added that “hopefully” they would not perpetuate a cross border offensive. Located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar, Tajikistan holds Russia's largest international military base.

"All necessary assistance will be provided to Tajikistan if required, both within the (Moscow-led) Collective Security Treaty Organisation framework and bilaterally," Deputy Foreign Minister said, adding that there were reports that “Taliban cannot control the situation in northern Afghanistan”. “Still, we hope they will honour the promises they have made (about not attacking neighbours)," Rudenko added.

Notably, after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Moscow reinforced the base with new, advanced military guns. According to The Frontier Post, a fresh batch of 12.7 mm heavy machine guns NSV “Utyos” entered service with the 201st Russian military base to enhance its combat capabilities. The arms are specifically designed to destroy manpower, lightly armoured targets, fortified firing points and enemy air assets.

