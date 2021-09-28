Russia's Much-vaunted Anti-missile System Intercepts Drone Aimed At Its Airbase In Syria

The Russian Federation, on Monday, said that it intercepted a drone launched at a key Russia military installation in western Syria. As per the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was launched from a de-escalation zone in Idlib governorate, which is one of the last parts to be held by forces opposing the Bashar al-Assad regime. The attack was targeted at Hmeimim Air Base, which is operated by the Russian Air Force. Notably, Moscow is a staunch supporter of al-Assad’s regime and aided it throughout the civil war.

Drone was intercepted

Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, who serves as the deputy head of the reconciliation centre, said that the drone was intercepted by anti-missile system Pantsir-S. Denying any casualties from the attack, the Russian official asserted that the airbase was operating regularly, as per Sputnik. It is worth mentioning that Pantsir-S is a Russian developed, surface to ground missile and anti-aircraft artillery system. It had played a pivotal role in the Syrian war and shot down scores of low altitude projectiles and cruise missiles.

"The missile armament of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and cannon system of the Russian airbase destroyed the air target at a distance from the airbase," Kulit was quoted as saying by Sputnik. "There were no casualties or material damage as a result of the incident. Russian airbase Hmeimim is operating as planned," he added.

The Governorate of Idlib, along with parts of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia are one of the last rebel held areas. The Syrian civil war commenced in 2011 after the country's president Bashar Hafez Al-Assad tried to suppress opposition to his authoritarian rule, which now extends to 21 years. While armed fighting has now ended, the government and militias continue to engage in a war of nerves and occasional assaults. With the coronavirus contagion wreaking havoc, the Syrian economy has plunged manifold with roughly 80 per cent of the population living under the poverty line. The pandemic has posed a tough situation for countries all across the globe, however, for Syria, it has been a major challenge with its economy and health care sector crippling due to the decade-long war-like situation.

(Image: AP)