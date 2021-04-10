Russia's Putin Holds Talks With Erdogan, Accuses Ukraine Of 'dangerous Provocations'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on April 9, held a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan wherein they discussed Ukraine, COVID-19 vaccines, tourist safety amongst other things. A transcript of their conversation was released by the Kremlin and revealed that the leaders also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. The relationship between Moscow and Ankara has been swinging between periods of hostilities and reconciliation, however, they still stand on opposite ends when it comes to foreign policy especially in issues including the Syrian and Libyan civil war, Kosovo conflict inter alia.

During the conversation, the Turkish leader highlighted the anti-epidemiological measures taken by the Turkish authorities especially with the aim to promote Russian tourists in the country. “The presidents agreed to maintain close contacts between the relevant agencies, in part, in order to protect the health of Russian tourists in Turkey,” the statement read.

On the other hand, Putin described Moscow’s approaches to resolving the domestic crisis in Ukraine. During the conversation, the Russian leader blatantly accused Kyiv of dodging the 2015 Minsk Protocol and engaging in provocations. “Ukraine has recently resumed dangerous provocations on the contact line,” he said.

Libya and Syria

Both the leaders also held a detailed conversation about the war-torn states of Libya and Syria. While discussing the situation in Libya, the two leaders were pleased to note the observance of a ceasefire by the sides and the successful formation of transitional government bodies. They pledged to expedite the peace process in the African state, where thousands have been slain amid the contestation for resources.

Meanwhile, deliberating about the war for power in Syria, the leaders noted the “important role” their countries have played in stabilising the situation and facilitating intra Syrian talks, especially in Idlib province. Additionally, both the leaders also talked about the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the need to restore transportation in the Caucasus region.

“President Erdogan highly praised Russia’s efforts to promote stabilisation there and to ensure step-by-step implementation of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart about the results of his recent contacts with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both leaders emphasised the need to restore the transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus,’ an excerpt from the statement read.

Image Credits: Associated Press