Russia's Putin Says 'war-like' Situation In Ukraine's Donbas Region Looks Like 'genocide'

As Moscow has accused Kyiv of provocation amid tensions at border, Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared the "war-like situation" in the eastern Ukraine with "genocide". It is pertinent to mention that there has been an ongoing fighting between Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian troops since 2014, and tensions have been escalating with deployment of forces by Moscow on the border.

Putin's Thursday remarks were focused at addressing the issue of discrimination against Russian speakers in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Furthermore, the Russian President termed 'Russophobia' is the first step towards deepening of the ongoing crisis. His assertions come after he was called on by US President Joe Biden to "return to diplomacy" over the escalating tension along the Ukraine border.

"We see and know what is happening in Donbas. It certainly looks like genocide," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, as quoted by BBC.

It is pertinent to mention that the series of heightened dialogues from Moscow comes after US intelligence officials determined the deployment of over 70,000 Russian troops along the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Following this, the US and European Union have accused Russia of a potential invasion into Ukrainian territory infringing border rights. However, Russian has repeatedly rebuffed such claims, saying that the accusations were a result of the US' "alarmist" nature. Meanwhile, the US has also warned Russia of stringent economic measures in case of aggression against Kyiv. On the other hand, during the high-profile 'secure' meeting with Biden on Tuesday, Putin has demanded "guarantees" against the expansion of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) expansion to areas close to Russia.

Biden discusses process of settling conflict over phone with Zelensky

President Putin's remarks come on the sidelines of a phonic conversation that took place between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday. The heads of states discussed settling the military conflict in the war-torn Donbas region and affirmed "firm and decisive" support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak said, as reported by Sputnik.

"The parties have coordinated positions on for the steps in the direction. Volodymyr Zelensky stresses that we have clear proposal on the revitalisation of the peace process as well as are ready to discuss them in various formats," Sputnik quoted the press statement released by the Ukraine president's office.

