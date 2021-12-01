Russia's Three Aircraft Land In Afghanistan To Evacuate People And Supply Humanitarian Aid

Three military transport planes of Russia have left the nation and landed in Afghanistan to evacuate its citizens as well as to provide humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable population of the war-torn nation. Under the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arranged the third air evacuate operation from Afghanistan which will bring back over 380 nationals of the Russian Federation, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states (Kyrgyzstan), as well as Afghan students studying in Russian colleges and universities, according to Sputnik.

According to a statement from the Russian ministry, "Some three Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifters of the Russian Defense Ministry have delivered humanitarian aid to the Kabul airport and are boarding evacuees for departure from Afghanistan," TASS reported. In total, the Russian aircraft delivered 36 tonnes of humanitarian assistance. The health personnel who were onboard have been assisting the evacuated people as well as supplied drinking water and personalised meal rations, as per the report.

Three Russian aircraft evacuated 205 individuals from Afghanistan

Furthermore, earlier on November 18, three Russian military transport planes flew from Kabul carrying 205 individuals of Russia native, CSTO member nations, Ukraine, as well as Afghanistan, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. The evacuated inhabitants were transported to the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. As per ANI, every Russian aircraft also transports humanitarian aid to Afghanistan's civilians.

The Humanitarian crisis deteriorated further in the nation when the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, forcing the US-backed administration to resign. Later in September, the group revealed the establishment of Afghanistan's new temporary government. Following the Taliban seizure, organisations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had suspended payment of allocations to Afghanistan, which has worsened economic, humanitarian, and security crises.

Vladimir Putin has urged for unfreezing and releasing of Afghan assets

The United States has even blocked approximately USD 9.5 billion in assets linked to the Afghan central bank and halted cash supplies to the country. While, on the other hand, to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe, the Russian President has asked for the unfreezing and releasing of Afghan assets in western banks.

"It is necessary to help the Afghan people, at least the money must be unblocked, the Afghan money, which is in accounts with Western banks, primarily in the United States, must be unblocked and people must be allowed to solve at least elementary things," Putin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" on Tuesday, according to Sputnik.

