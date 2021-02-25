S-400 Missile System Caught In Accident With Military Vehicle, 2 Cars And Kamaz Truck

Russia’s S-400 Triumf missile systems [NATO code name SA-21 Growler] on Wednesday met with an accident on Mozhaiskoe highway in the Moscow region, a law enforcement agency announced in a statement, cited by TASS. A massive accident occurred between at least five vehicles, a Kamaz truck, two passenger cars, a military vehicle inspection minibus, and a firing unit from the S-400 Triumph system, Moscow Region's Main Directorate press service, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia confirmed in a statement.

“At about 08:00 Moscow time, an accident involving a military truck and three cars occurred on the 42nd km of the Mozhaisk highway. There were no casualties," Russia’s internal ministry informed. Meanwhile, footage showing the military traffic police minibus, anti-aircraft missile system S-400 Triumf, a Kamaz truck, and at least two cars involving in a collision emerged. In the videos, the S-400 missile systems were seen crashing into the bigger convoy while other vehicles screeched to a halt at some miles' distance.

На Можайском шоссе военная колонна из ракетных комплексов С-400 попала в аварию.



Война войной, а ДТП по расписанию pic.twitter.com/cSRIEcLJ5O — Дикая Москва (@WildWildMoscow) February 25, 2021

Read: Ukraine Accuses Russia Of 'targeted Assassination', Files Case At European Court

Read: Psaki Talks On Vaccine Increases, Russia Sanctions

S-400: An advanced surface-to-air missile system

Moscow’s advanced S-400 missile system boasts a high-altitude missile aerospace defense system (HIMADS) and is designed by Almaz Central Design Bureau of Russia. The missile system has a maximum range of 400 kilometers (250 miles) and can strike a target up to 27 kilometers. Several nations, including India, have struck a deal with Moscow for the procurement of these long-range surface-to-air missile systems. While India's five units are due to be delivered by 2025, Turkey was sanctioned over the procurement of the Russian missile system for a multibillion-dollar by the former US President, Donald Trump. India, meanwhile, had made its stance clear that the country will not cancel the deal due to US' unilateral threats of sanction against India for S-400 missile systems procurement.

On Wednesday, February 24, Turkey's CEO of the Rostec corporation, Sergei Chemezov, reiterated in an interview with the RT channel that Turkey's reliance on Russia's S-400 does not undermine the security of other NATO states. Rostec CEO asserted, that the deal with Russia to procure the S-400 missile systems was planned way ahead. Turkey was the first NATO state to purchase the S-400 from Russia, this drew sharp criticism from both the United States and NATO.

Read: Putin Warns Of Foreign Efforts To Destabilize Russia

Read: New US Envoy To UN Gets Red Carpet Welcome From Russia