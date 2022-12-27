S Korea's KA-1 Light Attack Aircraft Crashes While Attempting To Shoot Down North Drones

A South Korean warplane crashed on Monday when Seoul was responding to North Korean drones which violated its airspace. Both crew members on South Korean warplanes survived, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry. Earlier, it was reported that South Korean aircraft had disappeared from its military radars. Now, it has been confirmed that the KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed shortly after leaving its base in the district of Wonju, east of Seoul.

According to NEWS1, at least five North Korean drones crossed the borderline, and one travelled above Seoul, the South Korean capital, passing by the Odusan Unification Observatory on the city's northern outskirts. Following the incident, South Korea's Incheon and Gimpo airports were temporarily suspended. As of now, there have been no reports of civil damage on the ground in South Korea.

It is to mention that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on December 23, as per the South Korean military, which also confirmed that the missiles were launched from the Sunan area of Pyongyang and headed east towards the sea. Notably, North Korea's launches come in response to the South Korean-US joint air drills.

South Korean military holds joint drills with the US

"Our military maintains a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the U.S. while strengthening surveillance and vigilance," said South Korea's joint chiefs of staff.

On Monday, the South Korean military also sent a surveillance team near the border to take a photograph of major military facilities in North Korea as a corresponding initiative against its neighbour.

"Our military will thoroughly and resolutely respond to this kind of North Korean provocation," Maj. Gen. Lee Seung-o, director of operations at the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters.

