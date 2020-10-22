Saad Al-Hariri Designated Prime Minister Of Lebanon One Year After Stepping Down

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, on October 22, was tasked with forming his fourth government. A Sunni Muslim politician, Harriri won the parliament’s backing by a slight majority. However, the 50-year-old, who returned exactly after a year, now faces not only a health crisis but crippling debt and near-war situation too.

Hariri's dramatic return

Hariri’s dramatic return was enabled by the votes of 65 MPs which included those from Shi’ite Amal party, Druze politician Walid Jumblatt’s party, Syrian Socialist Nationalist Party. Absentees, who totalled as 53 members, majorly came from former allies of Hariri who self-styled themselves as new opposition. Meanwhile, Iran backed Hezbollah also showed no support for Hariri but added that it would seek to facilitate his appointment.

In the aftermath of his appointment, Hariri pledged a government of non-partisan specialists tasked with implementing economic, financial and administrative reform. “I say to Lebanese who are suffering hardship to the point of despair, I intend to keep my promise, to work on stopping the collapse that threatens our economy, society and security,” Hariri said in a brief statement on October 22.

Sunni leader Hariri's last coalition government was toppled almost exactly a year ago as protests gripped the country, furious at Lebanon's ruling elite. However, situations have changed since then as the country now faces its worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. Hariri is now tasked with sailing the country through a perennial war with an Israel, banking crisis, cash crunch, rise in poverty and crippling state debts.

(With inputs from AP)