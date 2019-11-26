Samaritan Wins Hearts When She Takes Dog On Trip To Reunite Him With Dying Owner

In an ultimate display of humanity, a man made arrangements and took a dog on a cross-country road trip to reunite him with his dying owner. The owner, who was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness travelled from Minnesota to Washington State to receive treatment and live out her remaining days among friends. She also tried to take Bailey, the dog, with her but the dog was not allowed on the plane because of health issues associated with his breed.

Bailey, who was not allowed on the plane because of him being a pug mix known to have problems breathing the air on planes, was later taken 1500 miles to meet the dying owner by Ryan Chukuske. Chukuske and his wife Megan Giesen, began a GoFundMe to help pay for the car rental, fuel, hotels, and flight home. The GoFundMe page mentioned that ‘the airlines would not fly Bailey out do to his breed and “smoosh” face.’ It was also added that ‘Bailey and his owner mean the world to each other. Rather than having them be separated, Ryan is driving Bailey from Minnesota to Washington. Bailey and his owner deserve to be together.’

'Everyone deserves good'

While talking to WCCO, Chukuske said that he had no second thought about making Bailey meet the owner and that he only considered it to be another of his acts that would add to his life philosophy. He said that he thought that it was like everyone deserved good things and that everyone deserves for good things to happen to them, especially towards the end of their lives.

Updating netizens about the situation, Chukuske, on Sunday, took to facebook and posted saying: ‘I cannot express enough gratitude to all of you for the outpouring of love and support for Bailey’s journey. ‘It was truly my honour and privilege to bring this brave dog to be with his person. Be good to others. Journey on my friends!’ He has not said whether he has yet finished the journey and reunited Bailey with his owner.

(With inputs from agencies)