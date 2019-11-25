Dog The Bounty Hunter Dead? The Star Clears Rumours Of His Alleged Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter recently became the victim of a death hoax. Reports claiming that the reality television star Dog was dead spread like wildfire on social media on November 19. It all started with a fake news site that claimed that Dog recently joined his deceased wife Beth Chapman.

The fake post read, "Since his wife died he was never healthy anymore. Now they are together…Rest in peace DOG." The fans could not believe that Duane Lee Chapman was no more. Fans also started flooding his social media with condolences and wishes for him to rest in peace. Reportedly, Dog was on his way to a workout when he came to know that he had "died". To discard the rumours, Dog took a picture of himself holding the current newspaper.

Not only that, Dog also replied to his concerned fans on his social media account saying that he is as fit as ever. Dog's message read "Thanks to everyone for their kind wishes and prayers. I am feeling much better." He also added he was "working out today."

Here is the post where Dog confirmed that he is not dead

The hoax has fooled many of Duane's fans because reportedly the bounty hunter has been facing numerous health problems. On September 14, Dog was rushed to the hospital after his complaints of chest pain. While many of his fans assumed that he may have a heart attack, Dog's representatives clarified by stating that he was suffering from high blood pressure and needed rest.

In an interview with a media publication, Dog said that after he had a test on the heart, he was taken to check for blood clots. He was told that he had a huge blood clot on his lung. He also added that the reason for the blood clot was thick blood and the next step was blood thinners.

Dog told the news daily that his workout routine enabled him to get back to his feet and also helped him feel a lot healthier. He also said that he has a homemade gym where he can exercise. He also added that he drinks a lot of water while exercising.

Check how fans reacted to the death hoax:

@TMZ is it true that Dog the Bounty Hunter passes away this afternoon? There are reports online saying so... #dogthebountyhunter #dead? — Tommy Heinsinger (@BigTomDetailSvc) November 19, 2019

#DogTheBountyHunter @GarryDeeChapman @Bonniejoc @DogWgna @LelandBChapman @BabyLyssaC@icEciLy @theRealJaneBond We all know when you say dog has passed away that hurts the kids feelings cuz lately they have been feeling really sad because they have just now lost their mother — michael driver (@SpeeMichael) November 20, 2019

