Samoa Measles Outbreak: Death Toll Reaches 53, 198 New Cases Recorded

Samoa government reportedly said on December 2 that the death toll from a measles outbreak has climbed to 53 and approximately 3,700 cases of measles have been recorded with 198 new cases. According to international media reports, the cases have been rising worldwide and even in the nations such as Germany and the United States. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also warned the comeback in measles epidemics around the world and further stated that Samoa's vulnerability has risen as the number of people becoming immunized declines.

The government of Samoa has also declared a state of emergency ordering all schools including the National University of Samoa to be closed as a deadly measles outbreak continues to spread. The officials have also announced not to do any public gatherings after several deaths linked to measles have been reported and is rapidly spreading across the Pacific Islands. The island state declared a measles epidemic late in October after seven suspected measles-related deaths have been recorded. According to the Health Ministry, at least six deaths mostly infants under the age of two have been linked to the outbreak. The majority of cases have involved children younger than four years old.

Precautionary steps taken by the govt

The Samoan government requested children under the age of 17 not to attend any public gatherings in a bid to stop the virus from spreading. The government also made vaccinations a mandatory legal requirement for the citizens of Samoa who had not yet received any vaccinations. According to the health ministry, about two-thirds of the population has been immunized. Of the 716 suspected cases of measles, 40 per cent required hospitalisation, as per the reports. Samoa's Director General of Health Leausa Take Naseri has said they are anticipating the worst to come in the coming days. He further added that the children who died recently had not been vaccinated. It is believed that the epidemic started in New Zealand before spreading to Samoa. Winston Peters, the foreign minister of New Zealand has announced on November 15 that his country would send 3,000 vaccines and 12 nurses to Samoa to help with the outbreak.

