Sandford Police Uses Dalek To Ensure Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Watch

While most governments around the world are ramping up their measures to combat the deadly coronavirus, in an unprecedented move, Sandford Police is using a Dalek to ensure social distancing and ordering people to remain indoors. As the deadly COVID-19 infects more than one million people in the world, the police authorities in Sandford decided to resort to a race of an alien machine-organisms which first appeared in the fictional series Doctor Who from 1963. The video of a Dalek moving on empty streets was first shared on Reddit and since then it has gone viral and has been shared across social media platforms.

‘Delightfully terrifying’

Most internet users were seen expressing shock at the newest measure in Sandford, England to curb the deadly virus and ensure people follow the rules and regulations of lockdown. Some fans of the fictional series even called the Dalek as “Straight from Doctor Flu” while others called it “terrifyingly beautiful”. One of the Twitter users even said that he is old enough to not be scared of seeing a Dalek but the viral video gave him “chills”.

This is terrifyingly delightful. @councilofgeeks you may enjoy this https://t.co/0SEc3R9XrN — Jessie Earl (@jessiegender) April 5, 2020

Well, this it it folks. The end of the world is here.

The Daleks are now freely roaming the streets.https://t.co/LLWgGLCM1q — The Full Fronttal (@TheFullFronttal) April 4, 2020

The most British thing ever? & most terrifying? https://t.co/GxXJZ1b390 — Marisa Peacock 🦚 (@marisacp51) April 4, 2020

This is on par with the Life of Brian Tugboat:https://t.co/lIsmPNPhXy — Thomas DeRamus (Crotchety Neuroscientist) (@hermeckerogg) April 4, 2020

Self isolation dalek

https://t.co/3l5LucsBWh — vaporwave frasier (@Blind_Rorschach) April 5, 2020

I will be honest, the Daleks have never scared me (too young) but this gave me chills:https://t.co/ksYediwNy9 — Joe. (@Zimb0) April 4, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 64,741lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 206 countries and has infected at least 1,202,963 people. Out of the total infections, 246,690 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

