Xi Jinping's Military And Border Defence Policies 'unrealistic' & 'misguided', Says Sangay

China’s President Xi Jinping’s proposed policy directions for Tibet that aim to bolster military and border defenses, combat ‘separatism’, and Sinicize Tibetan Buddhism, are “misguided” and “unrealistic”, CTA President Lobsang Sangay said in an official press release issued by Central Tibetan Administration.

Xi listed these policy directions at the 7th Beijing International Seminar on Tibetan Studies (BISTS) held at the China Tibetology Research Center (CTRC). Speaking at a two-day high-level meeting aired by state-run broadcasters, Chinese President Xi Jinping called Tibet an inseparable part of China and said the development of the Tibet Autonomous Region was China’s priority.

In an official release post-summit that concluded on August 30, Tibet’s President expressed concerns about China’s navy build-up on the Tibetan plateau. Sangay questioned Beijing’s “navy expansionism and its intentions on the ‘5 fingers’ in addition to on the border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand”.

Xi was quoted by state-run media as saying that China’s naval forces aimed to “solidify border defenses and guarantee frontier safety” and ensure “nationwide safety and enduring peace and stability” in Tibet that shares a protracted border with India. The Chinese President said in his speech that China will uphold national security, solidify border defense, and ensure frontier security in southwest China's Tibet. He called Tibet a “safety shield” for China, adding, he would construct an “impregnable fortress” for stability in the region and ease of future governance.

Read: China Provoked Again Even As Talks Continued; India Took Timely Defensive Action: MEA

Read: Czech Mayor Blasts ‘unmannered Rude Clowns’ Of China After Beijing's Threat

China's military presence "jeopardizes safety"

“China has been quietly militarizing the Tibetan plateau for over 60 years beneath the pretext of growth and modernization. For Tibet, this has solely led to an inflow of troopers, Han settlers, and weapons,” Tibet’s President Sangay said.

“For its neighbours, this militarization of the Tibetan plateau has led to a navy build-up on its borders, jeopardizing safety at the already contentious border areas as evidenced by the latest Galwan incident,” he added, referring to the China-India Galwan valley skirmishes as recent as fresh thwarts between the two nations’ armed forces at Pangong Tso where Chinese soldiers attempted to change status quo.

“To foster stability in Tibet, China should first tackle the real grievances of the Tibetan individuals,” Sangay said, launching a solid response to Xi’s statements. He further mentioned the grievances of Tibetans who protested against Chinese language insurance policies in Tibet.

Further, he accused China’s growing militarisation as concern for the Tibetans, in addition to India’s and entire Asia’s safety at large.

The Central Tibetan Administration Head based in Dharamshala further advised that ‘center approach strategy’ was one viable answer against repressive and hard-line insurance policies imposed on Tibetans by China. He further said that China must allow Tibetans to practice distinct and non secular traditions instead of sinicizing Tibetan Buddhism and enforcing its non secular perception. He accused China of demolishing two prominent Buddhist institutes, Larung Gar and Yarchen Gar, citing China’s atrocities on Tibet. “Resumption of dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his envoys stays the one foreseeable answer to resolve the Tibet problem,” Sangay said.

Read: 'Indian Troops Violated Consensus': China Claims Indian Troops 'illegally Trespassed' LAC

Read: Hong Kong Democracy Activists Urge German Action On China

(Image Credit: AP)