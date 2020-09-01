China Provoked Again Even As Talks Continued; India Took Timely Defensive Action: MEA

In a massive development, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that China once again engaged in provocative action on August 31 even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. However, the Indian Army yet again foiled the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. This comes after the People's Liberation Army's provocative military movement on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, which was successfully countered by India. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian Army had taken appropriate defensive measures along the Line of Actual Control to safeguard national interests.

He stressed that the actions of the Chinese Army were a clear violation of the bilateral agreements between the two countries to ensure peace on the border. Observing that India had asked China to discipline its frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions, Srivastava reiterated the commitment to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue. Earlier in the day, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong made an incredulous claim that India had crossed the LAC at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake and near the Reqin pass on Monday.

On 31st August, even as ground commanders of two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to timely defensive action, Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter status quo: MEA — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

The Indian Army stated that the Chinese troops on August 29 and 30 had violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talks over the LAC standoff. The Indian troops not only pre-empted the activity of the PLA on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake but also thwarted attempts to unilaterally change the facts on the ground. Noting that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand emphasised that it is equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. Thereafter, a Brigade Commander-level flag meeting commenced at Chushul to resolve the issues. As per sources, there was no physical clash between the troops of the two countries.

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. In the standoff period, multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and WMCC talks have been held between India and China.

During the July 5 conversation between the Special Representatives National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was agreed that early and total disengagement along with de-escalation from the border areas should take place as per the bilateral agreements. There was a consensus that full restoration of peace and tranquillity was necessary for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. India has consistently highlighted the need to restore the status quo ante.

