Scientists Discover Meteorite That Is Oldest Volcanic Rock Ever Found On Earth

The oldest volcanic rock on the planet Earth has been discovered as the scientists have said that it "unlike any other meteorite" they have ever located. The oldest volcanic rock, the meteorite was discovered in the Sahara desert in 2020 and it dates back to two million years after the creation of the solar system. The volcanic rock is called Erg Chech 002 or EC 002 and there is no other meteorite that has similar properties.

Oldest volcanic rock EC 002

Jean-Alix Barrat from the University of Western Brittany in France said that they had been working on meteorites for more than 20 years. While pointing out the one found in the Sahara desert, he said, This is possibly the most fantastic new meteorite I have ever seen". The Newscientists reported quoting Jean-Alix Barrat mentioned that he along with his colleagues have analysed the meteorite and have called it Erg Chech 002 or EC 002. The meteorites discovered on Earth are made of another kind of volcanic rock called basalt. The new meteorite that is found shows that it was once molten and has again solidified nearly 4.6 billion years ago.

No known asteroid like EC 002

The analysis revealed that it was probably part of the crust of an ancient protoplanet that broke up in the solar system past. Researchers revealed that there is no other asteroid that indicates similar properties as EC 002 which means that they have already crashed to form planets or they must have perished. Newscientist quoted Jean-Alix Barrat as saying that the scientists will be unable to find any other sample which is older than EC 002. However, the researchers' analysis shows that magma of EC 002 would have taken at least 100,000 years to cool down and solidify again after it melted. They added that further study on the early solar system would help us understand how the planets, including Earth, was formed.