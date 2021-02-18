Scientists Discover Mystery Behind Massive Holes Forming In Siberian Permafrost

Scientists have attributed the massive crater that appeared violently in the Siberian tundra last year to climate change. The mystery behind the same is being unlocked by using various methods like drone photography, 3D modeling and artificial intelligence. This was the 17th hole to appear in the Yamal and Gyda peninsulas in the Russian Arctic. It was first spotted in the year 2013.

Mystery behind the craters

According to the reports by CNN, Evgeny Chuvilin, lead research scientist at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology's Center for Hydrocarbon Recovery in Moscow said that the new crater is ‘well preserved’. Also, the surface has not yet accumulated in the crater. This was the first time when researchers were able to fly a drone deep into a crater. They reached approximately 10 to 15 meters below ground. This helped them in capturing the shape and underground cavity where methane had built up.

Read: Scientists In Russia To Analyse Pre-historic Viruses In Animals Dug From Melted Permafrost

A team of Russian scientists visited the crater in August 2020. The drone took about 80 images, allowing the researchers to build a 3D model of the crater. The model showed unusual grottoes in the lower part of the crater. However, the source of methane still remains unclear. Either it could come from deep layers within the Earth or closer to the surface. It could also be a combination of the two.

Read: Siberia: 'Best-preserved' Woolly Rhino From Ice Age Recovered From Permafrost

Permafrost is the natural reservoir of methane. It is a ‘potent’ gas which is considered to be much more effective than the carbon dioxide at trapping heat. It is also responsible for keeping the planet warm. According to some experts, the soil in the permafrost region holds twice as much carbon as the atmosphere does. This makes it extremely important in the fight against climate change.

Read: UK Variant Of COVID-19 Is Probably More Lethal, Scientists Say

Also Read: Scientists Discover Rare Backward Star, Rotating In The Opposite Direction

(Image Credits: Unsplash)