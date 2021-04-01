Scientists Unearth Skull Of Dinosaur Called ‘one Who Causes Fear’ In Argentina: Study

Scientists in Argentina recently have discovered the well-preserved skull of a large meat-eating dinosaur named ‘one who causes fear’ in the local Mapuche language. According to the study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, the horned ‘Llukalkan aliocranianus’ was around 5 metres long and roamed South America 85 million years ago. Researchers discovered the remains nearby of another carnivorous dinosaur, something they said was highly unusual.

As per the study, similar to T-rex, the Llukalkan dinosaur was also two-legged with very short arms but was medium-sized compared to the giant T-rex. The dinosaur had short horns and tiny fingers. It was estimated to weigh between one and five tonnes, which is slightly lighter than an adult African elephant.

Species similar to Viavenator

The researchers said that the dinosaur was probably a fearsome predator, with a large skull and a strong bite. The findings suggest that it had better hearing than other dinosaurs in the abelisaurids family which likely made it a better hunter. The fossilised remains of the beast were found at a famous fossil site near La Invernada in Argentina.

Lead author Dr Federico Gianechini, from the National University of San Luis, said, “This is a particularly important discovery because it suggests that the diversity and abundance of abelisaurids were remarkable, not only across Patagonia but also in more local areas during the dinosaurs' twilight period”. READ | Excessive CO2 release from volcanoes played a part in dinosaur extinction: Study

"This discovery also suggests that there are likely more abelisaurid out there that we just haven't found yet, so we will be looking for other new species and a better understanding of the relationship among furilesaurs," says Dr Gianechini.

Gianechini further informed that abelisauridae were a family of theropod dinosaurs averaging five to nine meters long that prowled mainly in Patagonia and other areas of the ancient southern subcontinent Gondwana, which today has split into Africa, India, Antarctica, Australia, and South America. Co-author Dr Ariel Mendez from the Patagonian Institute of Geology and Palaeontology said that these dinosaurs were still trying out new evolutionary pathways and rapidly diversifying right before they died out completely. The fossilised remains of Llukalkan include a superbly preserved and uncrushed braincase and this new species is also similar in many respects to Viavenator, except that it is smaller, the holes in the skull through which the veins pass are larger and more widely separated from the supraoccipital crest, among other differences.

