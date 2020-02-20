Scientists Warn Climate Change Could Wipe Out All Coral Reefs By 2100

According to the research released on February 17 at the annual Ocean Sciences Meeting in San Diego, it was revealed that climate change could destroy all remaining coral reefs by the end of the century. It was found that the increase in ocean temperatures poses a huge threat to the corals. According to the study, the warmer temperatures boost them to release symbiotic algae that bleach them making them vulnerable and puts them at higher risk of death.

The research team was headed by Renee Setter, a biogeographer at the University of Hawaii Manoa. Setter revealed that most parts of the ocean where reefs currently exist would not be able to survive by 2045 based on a model that simulated increased surface temperature, acidity, pollution, and overfishing. Setter said that cleaning up the bleaches and trying to fight the pollution are the only results to make them survive. Setter further added that we need to continue these efforts and at the end of the day combating climate change is the only action we can take in order to prevent the corals.

Climate change could wipe out coral reefs

Setter further said that climate change could wipe out coral reefs by 2100 and most of the sites inhabited with corals are out. He said that only a small region of Baja California and the Red Sea are among the areas estimated to remain viable. Setter said that the majority of the damage is due to the result of ocean acidification and rising temperatures. He also added that there has been a significant increase in human pollution and humans have done enough damage to the reefs that there are few sites left to impact.

