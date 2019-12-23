Scott Morrison Justifies Holiday Break Amid Bushfires: Had Promised Kids

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison justified his absence as the country was battling bushfires and said he had 'made a promise to children'. After returning to work on December 22 from a controversial trip with his family in Hawaii, Morrison apologised for leaving the country during an unprecedented fire emergency and a record-breaking heatwave. Australian PM had left deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in charge, but Morrison said it caused him 'great anxiety'. Morrison also said that if he had a chance to do it all again, 'he would make different decisions'.

"If you had your time over again and you had the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions," Morrison said. I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your kids you try and keep it.

During the press conference after a visit to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service headquarters in Sydney, Australian PM also asked the citizens of his country to be 'fair-minded' and not fall into division. Morrison reportedly put a positive spin on the widespread community backlash after his absence by mentioning that he had promised a trip to his kids. Australian PM also said that there was 'no argument' about the links between the broader issues of global climate emergency and weather change around he world. The rise of global temperature is leading to longer, hotter, drier summers which according to the experts are increasing bushfires' frequency and severity.

Morrison added, "But as prime minister, you have other responsibilities and I accept that and I accept the criticism."

Climate change policies criticised

Morrison also accepted criticism on behalf of his government's climate change policies. It was because of dry conditions that bought about an early start to the fires. Australia has also been criticised at the United Nations summit in Madrid because of its climate change measures as it uses old carbon credits to count future emission targets. After two fire responders lost their lives while trying to douse fires, Morrison said that he was aware of the fact and people were bound to get upset.

As firefighters battle against raging wildfires in Australia, massive bushfires were fanned across the state of New South Wales with two bushfires around Sydney in what was termed as an emergency level. According to reports, a lot of major roads going towards the south and west direction around the city of Sydney were shut down. Also, the concerned officials asked all the residents to slightly delay their holiday plans, with warnings about the raging wildfires due to soaring temperatures above 40 degrees.

