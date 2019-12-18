Footage Shows Scott Morrison Slamming Leader For Being Away During Black Saturday Bushfire

In an ironic turn of events, old footage of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has emerged in which he criticizes ex-Police Chief Christine Nixon for dining out while the country was ravaged by bushfires on Black Saturday. On the other hand, there are rumors that Scott Morrison himself is currently holidaying in Hawaii with his family. The Black Saturday bushfires happened in Victoria 10 years ago claiming the lives of 173 people and is still one of the darkest days for Australia. Currently, Australia is once again being engulfed by more than 100 bushfires across the country fuelled by climate change and dry and hot weather.

Responding to the fact that Nixon was eating out when the fires ravaged, Morrison told the media in an interview that she had made a bad judgment call. The situation in Black Saturday was serious and indeed required exercising better judgment, he said.

Deputy PM assumes position as Acting Prime Minister

Entire Australia developed a collective hashtag for asking the whereabouts of Morrison. Australian politician and environmental activist David Shoebridge tweeted that when they asked the deputy PM about Morrison's whereabouts, he said that he is the acting PM. He even tweeted about the rumors that Morrison is in Hawaii. Later, Morrison's office did tell the media that Michael McCormack will act as Prime Minister until Thursday but said that claims Morrison is holidaying in Hawaii are "wrong".

Where's the Prime Minister? We just confirmed with the Deputy PM's office that he's acting PM until at least Thursday. Have they noticed the country is on fire? We have heard rumours @ScottMorrisonMP is in Hawaii #ClimateEmergency — David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) December 16, 2019

Firefighters call for summit

Meanwhile, a group of fire experts came together to announce a bushfire emergency summit. The meeting is a response to the huge disappointment in the lack of national leadership during a bushfire crisis said the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action. While the Prime Minister had earlier accepted the alarming situation and asked people to keep calm, his sentiment is not welcome, said Former fire chief Greg Mullins to media. Mullins feels that there is a strong denial regarding the problem and that is why no solution has emerged. In such a situation, the fire department has arranged for a national summit that will look at building standards, fuel management practices, response capability and national coordination arrangements where they will also invite the Prime Minister.

