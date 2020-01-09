Austria: Sebastian Kurz's Swearing-in Ceremony Airs With Soap Opera Subtitles

Austrian television's web replay of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's swearing-in ceremony took the internet by storm as it mistakenly aired soap opera subtitles which reportedly suggested that he was offering the president a job as a housemaid. According to an international media outlet, then subtitles appeared on the ORF public television website rerun of the ceremony which was led by President Alexander Van der Bellen in the luxurious Hofburg Palace in Vienna. Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian conservative sworn in as Austria's chancellor on January 7.

According to reports, the excerpts of the broadcast were from the German soap opera 'Alisa, follow your heart', that had just run before the swearing-in ceremony. In the footage, Kurz was seen with President Van der Bellen and the caption reportedly read, “interested in a job as a housemaid”. Another hilarious moment was when the new minister of defence shook the head of state's hand, the subtitle read, “thanks dad”. Another moment was when all the members of the new government assembled, the subtitle ran, “It's wonderful to have all the children under the same roof”.

While speaking to an international media reports the ORF said that the wrong subtitles were immediately removed and replaced with the right ones. They further also added that steps will be taken to avoid a repeat of this kind of error. The live broadcast of the ceremony on Tuesday, fortunately, went off without a hitch.

First Conservative-Green govt

Kurz took the oath of office on January 7 and his government including, ten from the conservatives and four from the Greens were also sworn in. The 33-year-old is breaking new ground in Europe with his alliance with Green leader Werner Kogler. Their program reportedly combines Kurz's trademark hard line on migration with an ambitious goal for Austria to become climate neutral by 2040.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Kurz said that the unprecedented coalition partnership between the two parties would work together to protect the borders and the environment. The new cabinet, for the first time also includes more women than men as nine of the 17 members of the new cabinet are reportedly women. However, both the roles of chancellor and vice-chancellor are held by men. According to international media reports, the new government is also the first in which the immigration-sceptic, conservative Austrian People's Party and the left-wing, environmentally-focused Greens will work together and the first time ever the Green will enter the government.

