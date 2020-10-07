2020 Witnesses The Hottest September In History Amid Climate Change Concerns

The European Union's Earth Observation Programme on Wednesday, October 7 revealed that September 2020 was the hottest September in recorded history. The Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that 2020 has seen three record-breaking months, with January, May and September being the hottest respective months ever recorded while June and April were virtually tied.

Hottest September on record

In recent decades greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels and other activities has driven climate change. The climate change service also revealed that 19 of the last 20 years to be the warmest on record, ever since reading started being taken from the 19th century onwards. On average, global temperatures have risen 0.2 Celsius every decade.

The report also revealed that during the month of September, temperatures were relatively high over the north-eastern Pacific Ocean and over the ocean east of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, and Japan. Temperatures were “exceptionally high” in the month of September over northern Siberia and the Laptev and East Siberian Seas. Large parts of Siberia have now experienced months of abnormally high temperatures and the month of September continued that trend.

The Middle East also experienced “extremely warm” temperatures, with Turkey, Israel and Jordan reporting record-breaking temperatures. Even North America experienced higher than normal temperatures.

Climate Change Concerns Raised At UNGA

Even though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its negative impacts and possible solutions dominated the 75th United Nations General Assembly, some world leaders brought the forums discussion back towards climate change and urged fellow world leaders to pay closer attention to the impacts of climate change.

During his address, Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama state that the world was currently experiencing “Environmental Armageddon”. He also added that if nothing was done then in approximately 75 years many members on in the UN may no longer exist.

