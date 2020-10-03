US Elections 2020: Where Do Candidates Stand On Gun Control, Climate Change & Immigration?

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden hold diagonally opposite views on several issues including climate action, gun control, healthcare, and immigration policies. During his tenure, US President opted for stricter immigration policies, especially after the coronavirus pandemic.

US Polls: Candidates' stand on key issues

Immigration

In April, Trump signed an executive order to temporarily halt immigration into the country for 90 days, which has now been extended till December 2020. The executive order has impacted the immigrants seeking permanent residency as a curb has been implemented on the issuance of new green card.

Trump has also temporarily suspended employment-based nonimmigrant visas and signed a proclamation to reform the H-1B immigration program. The White House had said in a statement that the Trump Administration will reform the immigration system to “prioritise the highest-skilled workers and protect American jobs”.

On the other hand, Biden has pledged to take urgent action to undo Trump’s immigration policies by modernising America’s immigration system and welcoming immigrants. Biden’s plan for immigration states that immigrants have fortified the American spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Biden has promised to reverse the Trump Administration’s policies that separate parents from their children at our border.

Gun Control

Gun control has remained a contentious issue in the United States as mass shootings in public places and schools have claimed numerous lives. Biden has been calling for increased gun control and has promised to completely ban assault weapons. Trump has not been in favour of stricter gun laws and had said that he would veto a House-passed bill aimed at expanding background checks for gun purchases.

Climate action

On the issue of climate action, Trump, at times, even refused to acknowledge global warming and climate change. He withdrew from the Paris climate agreement citing unfair advantage to India and China. During the presidential debate on September 29, the US President reluctantly acknowledged that greenhouse gas emissions contribute to global warming.

"I think a lot of things do, but I think to an extent, yes," Trump said. "I think to an extent, yes, but I also think we have to do better management of our forest."

Biden has acknowledged climate change but has been apprehensive to take a radical step to avert the climate crisis. Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had proposed a radical package of reforms known as the Green New Deal but Biden supports more moderate action. Biden believes that there are more pressing issues at hand to fix than climate change.

