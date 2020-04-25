Serbia Sends Four Planes Carrying Medical Supplies To Italy To Help Fight COVID-19

Amid a decline in the number of coronavirus cases in Italy, Serbia sent medical supplies through four aeroplanes to the European nation on April 25 to help tackle the pandemic. The medical supplies reportedly included gloves, face masks, and protective suits which will help Italy in its fight against coronavirus crisis.

The four medical supplies-laden planes departed from Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia where President Aleksandar Vucic was also present. President Vucic was seen wearing a face mask and posing for the camera along with the pilot who was holding the package which read, “Let's win together! Courage, Italy, Serbia is with you!” The President reportedly said that four more planes laden with medical equipment will leave for Italy in the next two days.

Italy has reported nearly 193,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which around 106,500 are still active. However, the member state of the European Union has registered a decline in daily new cases, and deaths due to COVID-19. More than 25,000 people have died in Italy owing to the contagious disease and reported 420 deaths on April 24.

Read: The Latest: Italy To Ease Lockdown On May 4, Give Free Masks

The medical supplies will help the Italian government in its decision to distribute free protective masks to nursing homes, many of which have been devastated by COVID-19 infections and deaths. Domenico Arcuri, government’s commissioner for the pandemic, reportedly said that it is a “gesture of solidarity”, adding that it will also be distributed to public officials, transport workers and police.

Read: Italy: PM Conte To Announce 'Phase Two' Of COVID-19 Lockdown By The End Of The Week

Global death toll approaches 200,000

According to the latest report, over 2.8 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 198,500 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 62 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone. However, the UK has now become the fifth country in the world to report more than 20,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Read: Italy's Sports Minister Says Decision Imminent On Return To Football

Read: Italy Records Lowest Count of New Coronavirus Cases With 2,256 Infections

(With inputs from agencies / Image: Twitter / @lo_cascio1)