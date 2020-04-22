Italy: PM Conte To Announce 'Phase Two' Of COVID-19 Lockdown By The End Of The Week

While Italy has recorded more than 183,000 Coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that by the end of the week the country will announce a plan to gradually lift its lockdown. Italy has the highest recorded death toll in Europe and it is also the third worst-hit country. Conte, while speaking about the ‘Phase two’ of the lockdown measures, said that Italy could not give up its policy of ‘maximum caution’ and it would only reopen in line with ‘serious scientific policy’.

‘Phase Two’

According to recent data, Italy, has been recording less number of confirmed cases compared to the rapid spread in early March. According to a media agency, Italy went under lockdown on March 10 and will continue to be under strict social distancing measures until May 3. However, Conte said that the government is working non-stop to coordinate moves towards ‘Phase Two’ of its lockdown.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Conte said, "I would like to be able to say, let's open everything. Right away. But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve rise uncontrollably and would jeopardise all the efforts that we've made until now.”

He added, “The easing of measures must take place on the basis of a well-structured and articulated plan,” adding that Italy "cannot abandon the line of maximum caution”.

Last week, Domenico Arcuri, Italian government’s special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, also said that the country must continue to act with the caution and the prudence. He warned, “Without health and safety, the economic recovery would last the blink of an eye”. Further adding, he said, “For Phase Two, we are ready to supply the national territory with all the needed equipment today. This does not mean that Phase Two should begin today."

Furthermore, in a bid to contain the virus from spreading, Arcuri also explained that a new contact-tracing mobile phone app, commissioned by the government is also being tested. Authorities will be rolling out the app in some parts of the country on an experimental basis as well. Arcuri also informed that according to the experts, at least 70 per cent of the population should use the app in order to achieve the ‘meaningful results’.

(Image source: AP)

