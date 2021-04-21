Seto Machhindranath Jatra: Thousands Attend Chariot Procession In Nepal Amid COVID Surge

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the three-day Seto Machindranath Jatra began on April 20. The chariot procession honouring the God of Rain is also known as 'Jana Baha Dyah Jatra'. It is one of the largest chariot festivals celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the government on April 19 ordered the public gathering to be limited to 25 but the devotees violating all the COVID-19 protocols in large numbers reached the place where the chariot procession was built.

Social distancing goes for toss

During the three-day procession, a chariot of Seto Machindranath is moved to different places. Last week, hundreds of devotees reached the Tindhara Pathsala in Durbarmarg where the chariot was being built for the procession. The devotees violated the social distancing norms and government's order of banning gathering of people to an event with not more than 25 people. As per reports, despite a large number of devotees at the venue, the organising committee claimed that precautions related to the virus were followed.

Nepal has reported 2,87,567 COVID-19 cases with 3,102 deaths. Presently, there are 8,659 active cases in the country. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the government on April 19 ordered that the number of people in a public gathering is limited to 25. They ordered the organisers to seek the local authority's permission to conduct the event. But, the government order goes for toss as the people flocked to pull the chariot of God of rain violating all the COVID-19 rules.

Prabha Shrestha, a local resident told news agency ANI that Setu Machindranath is considered as the god of contemporaneous and god on rain who brings rain and good harvest for the people. She added that the people in Nepal believe that the God of rain will cure ailments and would bring prosperity for the people.

Another resident Manish Manak said that the celebration is related to rain and people believe that if the festival is not celebrated, there would be less rainfall. He said that the Jatra was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but this year the conservationists urged the government to carry out the procession of Chariot. Seto Macchindranath is worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists in Nepal. The temple of God is located in Jana Bahal which is the place between Ason and Indrachok in central Kathmandu.

(Inputs and Image from ANI)