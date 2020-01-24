Shanghai Disneyland To Remain Closed Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai Disneyland, in a statement, said that the amusement park will remain closed this weekend until further notice, international media reported. The announcement comes as the recent outbreak of coronavirus continues to haunt China.

Closed to ensure safety of guests

According to media reports, the park decided on the closure in order to ensure the health and safety of its guest and staff. The Amusement park officials said that that guests who have purchased the tickets or booked a resort hotel will be reimbursed. They added that they are carefully monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the local government, media reported. The park will soon confirm the reopening date.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 25 individuals in China. The country has locked down five cities on January 24, including Wuhan, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus that has infected more than 830 people and left 25 others dead, as per reports. It also cancelled the celebrations of Lunar New Year recently. Chinese authorities announced the suspension of public transport in five cities - Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhejiang, Qianjiang and Wuhan in Hubei province on Thursday evening, according to the official media reports.

The decision has been made after the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee meeting on the night of January 22. WHO’s Director-General, in a statement, said that there was an ‘excellent discussion’ during the committee meeting and was ‘very impressed’ by the detail and depth of China’s presentation. The decision over declaring it a public health emergency has not been made. The Director-General said that he will decide after appropriate consideration of all the evidence.

China placed its city, Wuhan, the centre of coronavirus epidemic under effective quarantine on January 23 with trains and flights suspended, subways halted and large events called off as doctors with their full-body protective gear treat the patients. It is a drastic step taken by the government to prevent the contagious disease that has killed 17, affected hundreds and reached other countries.