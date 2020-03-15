I Thank India For Bringing 23 Bangladeshi Students From Wuhan: Sheikh Hasina At SAARC

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina began the SAARC conference, by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative suggested that the Health Minister, Secretaries of SAARC nations should also hold similar video conferences to discuss specific areas of cooperation. Hasina also thanked India for bringing 23 Bangladeshi students from virus-hit Wuhan last month.

PM Modi on March 15 led the video conversation with SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders to evolve a joint strategy to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak in the region. Leaders from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bhutan all met through video conferencing to discuss their plan for the pandemic.

Read: Maldivian President At SAARC: No Country On Its Own Can Succeed In Combating COVID-19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh thanks PM @narendramodi for bringing back 23 students of her country from Wuhan #SAARCfightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 15, 2020

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanks PM @narendramodi for organizing the Video Conference, discussion on various new ideas and calls for continued dialogue between our experts and officials on follow-up actions #SAARCfightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 15, 2020

Hasina mentioned that as of March 15, there are two imported cases of COVID-19 from Europe and said that there is no local or community transmission of any coronavirus case in Bangladesh. Hasina further added that Bangladesh has set-up a national committee to provide guidance to concerned people from all ministries at all levels. Bangladesh has also undertaken massive awareness-raising campaigns in every part of the country through all media platforms, including social media.

Read: PM Modi Participates In SAARC Video Conference To Formulate Joint Strategy To Combat Coronavirus

'4 newly-built hospitals for coronavirus patients'

Hasina added that Bangladesh has exclusively dedicated four newly-built hospitals for coronavirus patients and has separate beds in every hospital in all districts for housing COVID-19 patients. Hasina said that vacant buildings across the country are being identified for setting-up makeshift hospitals. Hasina said that Bangladesh has trained health workers at municipal levels and school children are also being trained to follow necessary hygiene.

Read: Afghanistan Welcomes PM Modi's SAARC Proposal On COVID-19 Crisis, Stresses On Unity

Sheikh Hasina also proposed that all SAARC countries need to cooperate and collaborate closely to fight the pandemic. Hasina said, "We believe it is extremely important to establish an institution to prevent and fight any against public health threats in the South Asia region in the future. Bangladesh will be happy to host such an institution if you all currently agree." Hasina also appreciated that after such a long time all the SAARC leaders got together.

Read: Sri Lankan President Accepts PM Modi's Proposal To SAARC Nations On Coronavirus Crisis