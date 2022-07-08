Shinzo Abe Passes Away At 67; Chronology Of Major Events Of Former Japanese PM's Life

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away, hours after being shot during a campaign trail in Nara on Friday. In a briefing, the hospital, where he was admitted, revealed that the bullet had hit Abe at the centre to the right of his chest, and munition had penetrated the heart and there were injuries to the neck and chest. At the time of admission to the hospital, his situation was 'grave', the medical team that attended him informed, adding that they transfused around a hundred units of blood in an effort to save the former Japanese PM, but he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the age of 67.

Chronology of major events related to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

September 21, 1954 -- Born in Tokyo.

April 1979 -- Begins working at Kobe Steel Ltd.

November 1982 -- Begins working as a secretary for his father Shintaro Abe, then Foreign Minister.

July 18, 1993 -- Elected to the House of Representatives.

Sept. 21, 2003 -- Becomes the Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party.

October 31, 2005 -- Becomes chief Cabinet secretary under then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

September 20, 2006 -- Becomes President of the LDP after its leadership election.

September 26, 2006 -- Appointed as Japan's 90th Prime Minister.

July 29, 2007 -- Presides over the LDP's crushing defeat in the House of Councillors election.

September 12, 2007 -- Announces his intention to resign as Prime Minister.

September 26, 2012 -- Returns to the LDP presidency after its leadership election.

December 16, 2012 -- Oversees the LDP's regaining of a majority in the lower house election.

December 26 -- Takes office as Japan's 96th Prime Minister.

December 26, 2013 -- Visits war-linked Yasukuni Shrine, becoming the first Prime Minister to do so in seven years, triggering criticism from Japan's neighbours and disappointment by the United States.

December 24, 2014 -- Appointed as Japan's 97th Prime Minister.

September 19, 2015 -- Japan enacts security legislation aimed at expanding the scope of the Self-Defense Forces' operations overseas.

May 27, 2016 -- U.S. President Barack Obama visits Hiroshima with Abe.

May 3, 2017 -- Abe unveils a plan to seek a first-ever change to the pacifist Constitution.

November 1, 2017 -- Appointed as Japan's 98th Prime Minister.

March 28, 2018 -- Abe apologizes after the Finance Ministry falsified documents related to the heavily discounted sale of state land to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, linked to his wife.

September 20 -- Secures a third consecutive term as LDP leader.

November 14 -- Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agree to accelerate talks to conclude a peace treaty between the two countries, hampered by a long-standing territorial dispute.

August 24, 2020 -- Becomes Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister in terms of consecutive days in office.

August 28, 2020 -- Announces resignation as Prime Minister due to a flare-up of his chronic intestinal disease.

November 11, 2021 -- Becomes head of the LDP's largest faction.

July 8, 2022 -- Attacked by a gunman in Nara Prefecture. Dies at 67.