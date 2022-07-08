Shinzo Abe Shot: All We Know About Shooter Tetsuya Yamagami Who Was An Ex-defence Official

Shinzo Abe, Japan's former Prime Minister on Thursday was shot at in the western city of Nara by a man in his 40s. As per Japanese media reports, Abe was "unresponsive" while being airlifted to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture and is in cardiopulmonary arrest.

Later in the day Japan PM Fumio Kishida addressed the press on the unprecedented incident and informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'very grave situation' and he is praying for his recovery. He called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". The shooter, who was arrested post the attack, has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami. Here's all we know about the shooter.

Abe's shooter Tetsuya Yamagami: A former maritime Self Defense Force member

The local Japanese media reports have stated that the police have named Abe's shooting suspect Tetsuya Yamagami. Fuji TV stated that he was a former maritime Self Defense Force member for about three years, until around 2005. He used a homemade weapon to attack the former Japanese PM. It is also known that the man, who is said to be in his 40s, did not run away even after Abe collapsed to the ground. The police have taken the man into custody and an investigation has been launched.

The weapon initially appeared to be a shotgun, has been seized and it is now suggested to be made at home. According to NHK, Yamagami told investigators that he was dissatisfied with Shinzo Abe and targeted him with the intention to kill.

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who returned to Tokyo from campaigning and addressed the media over Shinzo Abe's shooting, said that all cabinet members would be in the Japanese capital to decide on what measures shall be taken further. He further said that the government officials were "shocked" by the shooting that took place around 11:30 AM (local time) in Nara. The Japanese PM said that the medics are "trying their best" for Abe's recovery.

Kishida said, "Attack on Shinzo Abe is barbaric & malicious; it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can".

"We are now reviewing the situation. It is too early to attribute political motive," he added.

PM Modi 'deeply distressed' after Shinzo Abe shot at in Nara

Joining the global condemnation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan." Both leaders have met with each other multiple times and PM Modi regards Abe as his "most dependable and valuable friend".

