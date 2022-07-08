Quick links:
Image: AP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation a day earlier, took to Twitter to condemn the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Johnson said, "Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."
NHK reported citing police that Shinzo Abe's attacker Yamagami told investigators that he was dissatisfied with Abe and targeted him with an intention to kill. However, Japan PM Fumio Kishida said it was too early to comment on the motive of the man and focused on praying for Abe's recovery.
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the media over Shinzo Abe's shooting. He informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'very grave situation' and he is praying for his recovery. Denouncing the attack, Kishida said that Abe was 'assaulted' while delivering the speech in Nara. While Kishida returned to Tokyo from campaigning, he said that all cabinet members would be in the Japanese capital to decide on what measures shall be taken further.
Kishida also called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". He said that the government officials were "shocked" by the shooting that took place around 11:30 AM (local time) in Nara. Japanese PM said that the medics are "trying their best" for Abe's recovery.
Kishida said, "Attack on Shinzo Abe is barbaric & malicious; it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can"
#LIVE | Japanese PM Fumio Kishida briefs media over assassination attempt on Shinzo Abe as former PM's situation remains 'critical' after being shot during rally
Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/8XwwOORl6s
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan." Both leaders have met with each other multiple times and PM Modi regards Abe as his "most dependable and valuable friend".
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took to Facebook and said, "I believe everyone is as surprised and sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely condemn violent and illegal acts. Former Prime Minister Abe is not only a good friend of mine, but also a staunch friend of Taiwan’s. He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Indonesia to attend G20 Foreign Minsiters' summit, said on the sidelines of the event, "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan...This is a very, very sad moment. And we’re awaiting news from Japan", as per reports.
Former United States President Donald Trump also mourned the unprecedented attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo PM. Taking to the social media platform, Gettr, Trump said, "Absolutely devastating news that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, a truly great man and leader, has been shot, and is in very serious condition. He was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America. This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!"
While updates are awaited on Shinzo Abe's situation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time".
Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022
Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, "Deeply disturbed to hear about the attack on Former PM of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, who has been a true friend of India. My prayers are with his family, friends, supporters & the people of Japan".
Deeply disturbed to hear about the attack on Former PM of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, who has been a true friend of India. My prayers are with his family, friends, supporters & the people of Japan 🇯🇵 🇮🇳— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 8, 2022
Japan's Fuji TV has reported that Shinzo Abe's shooting suspect, named Tetsuya Yamagami, is a former maritime Self Defense Force member who used a homemade weapon to attack the former Japanese PM. It is also known that the man, who is said to be in his 40s, did not run away even after Abe collapsed to the ground.
Expressing disbelief, United States Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said, "We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan."
We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan.— ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) July 8, 2022
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address the press from his official residence at around 2:30 PM local time (0530 GMT) in the wake of the shooting of Shinzo Abe, local media outlet Jiji reported.
Shinzo Abe was campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate before the Upper House election scheduled on Sunday when he was shot on the street in the western prefecture of Nara. Video has also emerged showing the attacker behind the former Japanese PM.
Responding to an unprecedented attack on Shinzo Abe, Poland's embassy in Japan said, "We are shocked to hear about the horrible attack against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara. It's difficult to believe that this has happened. Our thoughts are with Mr Abe and we are praying for his health."
We are shocked to hear about the horrible attack against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara. It's difficult to believe that this has happenned. Our thoughts are with Mr Abe and we are praying for his health.— 駐日ポーランド共和国大使館 (@PLinTokyo) July 8, 2022
NHK is reporting that Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address a news briefing shortly while the Condition of Shinzo Abe is critical as he is showing no vital signs.
#BREAKING | Condition of Shinzo Abe critical, he is showing no vital signs. Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address a news briefing shortly: NHK reports
Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/WDNhhMtCke
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is to return to Tokyo from campaigning after the attack on former PM Shinzo Abe, as per reports. Moreover, the country's spokesperson has termed the shooting 'deplorable'.
#BREAKING | Japan PM Fumio Kishida to return to Tokyo from campaigning after attack on former PM Shinzo Abe; country spokesman labels attack 'deplorable': Reports
Congress national spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Jaiveer Shergill called the incident shocking as he prayed for the recovery of the former Japanese PM.
Shocking incident of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe being shot during a rally. Prayers for his recovery— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 8, 2022
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonwalla said, "I am distressed to hear the terrible news emanating from Japan about Former PM Shinzo Abe. Shinzo Abe has been a true friend of India & my prayers are with his family, friends, supporters and people of Japan." Adding further, Shehzad urged everyone not to speculate anything on his health condition of Abe and in fact pray for his recovery.
I am distressed to hear the terrible news emanating from Japan about Former PM Shinzo Abe. Shinzo Abe has been a true friend of India & my prayers are with his family, friends, supporters & people of Japan 🇯🇵 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/L5D0H2KgZa— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 8, 2022
#BREAKING | Fire dept says former Japan PM Shinzo Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest, transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture: Reports
Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/3tw6snBfSv
#BREAKING | Moment when former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind; bystanders rushed to help
Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/43S90mysLx
More reports have stated that Shinzo Abe was shot from behind at a distance of three metres. The suspect, Yamagami was 'standing' after shooting the former Japanese PM twice before he collapsed.
#BREAKING | Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was shot two times with a shotgun 3 m distance from behind:
Tune in for more updates - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/pY6SqTv75J
#BREAKING | Eyewitnesses say former Japan PM Abe Shinzo shot at twice at 11.30 AM local time, he is showing no vital signs. Police sources say he was likely hit from behind by shotgun fire; close-range shooting suspected: Japan's NHK WORLD News
NHK has named the suspect arrested in Shinzo Abe shooting as Tetsuya Yamagami, a man who is said to be 42 years old. He is arrested for attempted murder.
#BREAKING | Shinzo Abe attacked: The suspect is Tetsuya Yamagami (40s), who lives in Nara Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/KpELexhWHJ
Shinzo Abe was flown to the hospital by helicopter and more details are awaited.
#BREAKING | Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was attacked by a man from behind while he was making a stump speech on a street in Nara: Reports
Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/YBeDQlofwT
Reports are emerging that the weapon, by which the suspect shot at former Japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe, has been seized. Other outlets noted that it was a shotgun and Abe was shot twice.
#BREAKING | Eyewitnesses recount attack, say former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was bleeding from neck
Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/b23az3tkeL
Shinzo Abe was standing while making an election campaign speech in Nara ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house. He had been delivering several addresses across the country.
#BREAKING | Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe showing no vital signs after attack; suffered cardiac arrest & receiving CPR: Reports
Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/MhWePr2l9a
Japanese media reported that Shinzo Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest during a speech in Nara City
Witnesses have revealed that the suspect attempted to escape after shooting Abe close proximity. The man, who is presently under police custody, was wearing a great T-shirt and black pants. The incident took place around 11:30 AM (local time)