Shinzo Abe Live News: Shooter Tetsuya Yamagami Tells Police He Was Dissatisfied With Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot in the chest in the city of Nara on Friday, reported Japan’s NHK. Preliminary reports have stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site.

Shizo Abe

Image: AP

11:43 IST, July 8th 2022
UK PM Boris Johnson's 'utterly appalled' by attack on Shinzo Abe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation a day earlier, took to Twitter to condemn the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Johnson said, "Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

 

11:39 IST, July 8th 2022
Abe's attacker was dissatisfied with the Former Japanese PM, the intention was to kill: Report

NHK reported citing police that Shinzo Abe's attacker Yamagami told investigators that he was dissatisfied with Abe and targeted him with an intention to kill. However, Japan PM Fumio Kishida said it was too early to comment on the motive of the man and focused on praying for Abe's recovery. 

 

11:19 IST, July 8th 2022
Fumio Kishida addresses media, says Abe in 'very grave situation'

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the media over Shinzo Abe's shooting. He informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'very grave situation' and he is praying for his recovery. Denouncing the attack, Kishida said that Abe was 'assaulted' while delivering the speech in Nara. While Kishida returned to Tokyo from campaigning, he said that all cabinet members would be in the Japanese capital to decide on what measures shall be taken further. 

Kishida also called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". He said that the government officials were "shocked" by the shooting that took place around 11:30 AM (local time) in Nara. Japanese PM said that the medics are "trying their best" for Abe's recovery. 

Kishida said, "Attack on Shinzo Abe is barbaric & malicious; it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can"

 

11:19 IST, July 8th 2022
PM Modi 'deeply distressed' after Shinzo Abe shot at in Nara

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan." Both leaders have met with each other multiple times and PM Modi regards Abe as his "most dependable and valuable friend". 

 

11:06 IST, July 8th 2022
Taiwanese President expresses grief after Abe shot at

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took to Facebook and said, "I believe everyone is as surprised and sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely condemn violent and illegal acts. Former Prime Minister Abe is not only a good friend of mine, but also a staunch friend of Taiwan’s. He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations."

 

11:02 IST, July 8th 2022
Antony Blinken calls it a 'very, very sad moment'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Indonesia to attend G20 Foreign Minsiters' summit, said on the sidelines of the event, "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan...This is a very, very sad moment. And we’re awaiting news from Japan", as per reports. 

10:46 IST, July 8th 2022
Donald Trump mourns attack on 'truly great leader' Abe

Former United States President Donald Trump also mourned the unprecedented attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo PM. Taking to the social media platform, Gettr, Trump said, "Absolutely devastating news that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, a truly great man and leader, has been shot, and is in very serious condition. He was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America. This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!"

 

10:37 IST, July 8th 2022
Australian PM Anthony Albanese calls attack 'shocking'

While updates are awaited on Shinzo Abe's situation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time".

 

10:37 IST, July 8th 2022
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles attack on 'true friend of India' Abe

Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, "Deeply disturbed to hear about the attack on Former PM of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, who has been a true friend of India. My prayers are with his family, friends, supporters & the people of Japan".

 

10:32 IST, July 8th 2022
Abe's shooting suspect a former maritime Self Defence Force member: Reports

Japan's Fuji TV has reported that Shinzo Abe's shooting suspect, named Tetsuya Yamagami, is a former maritime Self Defense Force member who used a homemade weapon to attack the former Japanese PM. It is also known that the man, who is said to be in his 40s, did not run away even after Abe collapsed to the ground.

10:26 IST, July 8th 2022
US Ambassador to Japan says 'we're saddened and shocked'

Expressing disbelief, United States Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said, "We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.  Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan."

 

10:06 IST, July 8th 2022
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to address media at 2:30 PM (local time)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address the press from his official residence at around 2:30 PM local time (0530 GMT) in the wake of the shooting of Shinzo Abe, local media outlet Jiji reported.

10:04 IST, July 8th 2022
Shinzo Abe was campaigning for Liberal Democratic Party candidate

Shinzo Abe was campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate before the Upper House election scheduled on Sunday when he was shot on the street in the western prefecture of Nara. Video has also emerged showing the attacker behind the former Japanese PM. 

 

09:48 IST, July 8th 2022
Poland's embassy in Japan says 'we are shocked'

Responding to an unprecedented attack on Shinzo Abe, Poland's embassy in Japan said, "We are shocked to hear about the horrible attack against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara. It's difficult to believe that this has happened. Our thoughts are with Mr Abe and we are praying for his health."

 

09:45 IST, July 8th 2022
Japanese govt to address media shortly; Abe's situation 'critical'

NHK is reporting that Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address a news briefing shortly while the Condition of Shinzo Abe is critical as he is showing no vital signs.

 

09:37 IST, July 8th 2022
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to return to Tokyo from campaigning after attack on Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is to return to Tokyo from campaigning after the attack on former PM Shinzo Abe, as per reports. Moreover, the country's spokesperson has termed the shooting 'deplorable'. 

 

09:35 IST, July 8th 2022
Congress national spokesperson calls incident 'shocking'

Congress national spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Jaiveer Shergill called the incident shocking as he prayed for the recovery of the former Japanese PM. 

 

09:34 IST, July 8th 2022
Shehzad Poonwalla 'distressed' after Shinzo Abe shooting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonwalla said, "I am distressed to hear the terrible news emanating from Japan about Former PM Shinzo Abe. Shinzo Abe has been a true friend of India & my prayers are with his family, friends, supporters and people of Japan." Adding further, Shehzad urged everyone not to speculate anything on his health condition of Abe and in fact pray for his recovery. 

 

09:32 IST, July 8th 2022
Abe transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital

 

 

09:30 IST, July 8th 2022
Video: Moment when Abe was attacked & bystanders rushed to help

 

pointer
Abe shot at 3-metre distance

More reports have stated that Shinzo Abe was shot from behind at a distance of three metres. The suspect, Yamagami was 'standing' after shooting the former Japanese PM twice before he collapsed. 

 

09:21 IST, July 8th 2022
Suspect named as Tetsuya Yamagami

NHK has named the suspect arrested in Shinzo Abe shooting as Tetsuya Yamagami, a man who is said to be 42 years old. He is arrested for attempted murder. 

 

09:13 IST, July 8th 2022
Abe flown to hospital by helicopter

Shinzo Abe was flown to the hospital by helicopter and more details are awaited. 

09:10 IST, July 8th 2022
Suspect was immediately held after attack on Abe

 

 

09:04 IST, July 8th 2022
Video: Abe rushed to hospital after assassination attempt

 

pointer
Weapon seized by the police

Reports are emerging that the weapon, by which the suspect shot at former Japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe, has been seized. Other outlets noted that it was a shotgun and Abe was shot twice.

 

09:02 IST, July 8th 2022
Abe was delivering speech ahead of Sunday's election

Shinzo Abe was standing while making an election campaign speech in Nara ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house. He had been delivering several addresses across the country.

 

08:59 IST, July 8th 2022
Ex-Japan showing 'no vital signs'

 

08:54 IST, July 8th 2022
Abe appeared to be in cardiopulmonary arrest

Japanese media reported that Shinzo Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest during a speech in Nara City 

08:49 IST, July 8th 2022
Suspect tried to escape after shooting Abe from close proximity

Witnesses have revealed that the suspect attempted to escape after shooting Abe close proximity. The man, who is presently under police custody, was wearing a great T-shirt and black pants. The incident took place around 11:30 AM (local time)

