Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the media over Shinzo Abe's shooting. He informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'very grave situation' and he is praying for his recovery. Denouncing the attack, Kishida said that Abe was 'assaulted' while delivering the speech in Nara. While Kishida returned to Tokyo from campaigning, he said that all cabinet members would be in the Japanese capital to decide on what measures shall be taken further.

Kishida also called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". He said that the government officials were "shocked" by the shooting that took place around 11:30 AM (local time) in Nara. Japanese PM said that the medics are "trying their best" for Abe's recovery.

Kishida said, "Attack on Shinzo Abe is barbaric & malicious; it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can"