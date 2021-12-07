India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is visiting Bangladesh from December 7- 8, 2021 to meet with his Bangladesh counterpart Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen. Secretary Shringla to commemorate 50 years of the establishment of the two nations’ diplomatic ties. His visit to Bangladesh comes during the Maitri Diwas celebrations that commemorated 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's unique role in Bangladesh’s freedom struggle. The visit will provide an opportunity for India’s Foreign Secretary to review wide-ranging cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

“Foreign Secy HV Shringla is visiting Bangladesh from Dec 7-8. He'll meet Bangladesh Foreign Secy Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and call on Foreign Min Dr AK Abdul Momen,” India’s Minsitry of External Affairs informed in a press release. “He [Harsh Vardhan Shringla] is scheduled to call on PM Sheikh Hasina. He'll also call on Min for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader,” the ministry further stated.

Shringla will meet Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina tomorrow and is expected to hold discussions with the country’s Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader later today, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The Secretary's visit will also help prepare India for the upcoming planned visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17, the MEA informed.

The latter will attend the 50th victory day celebrations in Dhaka and will hold a delegation-level meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid. Kovind will also meet Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen during his stay. The development affirms that both countries share a mutual desire to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, based on cultural and historical ties, trust and understanding.

50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, India will also host several events. On December 16, 1971, more than 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army's joint forces and the "Mukti Bahini", which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh.