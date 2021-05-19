Singapore Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Teens Aged 12 To 15 Years

Singapore on Tuesday authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers aged 12 to 15, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung made a press announcement on May 18. City-State’s Health Sciences Authority conducted a detailed review of the results from the clinical trials submitted by the manufacturer and approved the jab for adolescents between 12 to 15, owing to its safety and efficacy. The co-chair of Singapore’s multi-ministry task force of COVID-19, Ong, said at a presser that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has decided to expand the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine among teenagers. The decision was backed by the health and scientific expert committee.

"Both teams (expert committee and HSA) have assessed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine demonstrated high efficacy and safety for this age group," Singapore’s health minister said. He added, that the country’s Ministry of Education (MOE) would work with the Ministry of Health (MOH) will work in collaborate to jab this age group at dedicated vaccination centres, but more details will be announced soon. Singapore’s decision comes amid the mounting COVID-19 cases among the school children. MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said that the new more virulent strain of the coronavirus B.1.617 that first originated in India seems to be infecting even youngsters and children. Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told the local press conference that the country has launched multiple paths to its vaccination program, and the current vaccine approval focuses on the education sector, mainly teachers, staff, and students.

100 percent efficacy among teenagers

Meanwhile, Pfizer on Tuesday announced that in its Phase 3 trial, the vaccine was 100 percent effective and generally well-tolerated in participants aged 12 to 15 years. “Today’s expansion of our EUA represents a significant step forward in helping the U.S. government broaden its vaccination program and help protect adolescents before the start of the next school year,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “We are grateful to all of our clinical trial volunteers and their families, whose courage helped make this milestone possible. Together, we hope to help bring a sense of normalcy back to young people across the country and around the world.”