Singapore Becomes First Country In World To Give Approval For Sale Of Lab-created Meat

Singapore recently gave US start-up Eat Just the approval to sell its lab-grown chicken meat, in what the firm says is the world’s first regulatory approval for so-called “clean meat”. Eat Just is known for its plant-based egg substitute and now the company will be selling its “cultured meat” as in ingredient in Singapore. According to Bloomberg, the product, which is created from animal cells without the slaughter of any chickens, will debut in Singapore under the GOOD Meat brand as a chicken bite with breading and seasoning in a single restaurant.

“The first-in-the-world regulatory allowance of real, high-quality meat created directly from animal cells for safe human consumption paves the way for a forthcoming small-scale commercial launch in Singapore,” Eat Just said on its website on December 2.

READ: China Detects Traces Of Coronavirus In Imported Beef And Seafood Once Again

While speaking to the media outlet, CEO of the company, Josh Tetrick said that he wants Singapore to be the focus of the firm’s manufacturing globally. He added that Singapore is really “forward-thinking” in building an enabling environment for this kind of work. Further, he also said that the taste and flavour of the lab-grown meat are the same as the real thing.

On Wednesday, the Singapore Food Agency said that the chicken made by the US start-up Eat Just met its safety standards for use in nuggets, paving the way for a commercial launch in the Asian city-state. They further informed that differing from plant-based meat substitutes, which are made from ingredients such as pea or soybean protein, “in vitro”, “cell-based” or “cultured” meat is produced from animal cells grown in vats.

READ: Brawl In Taiwan Parliament Over US Meat Imports

Demand for cultured meat surging

Meanwhile, the cultured protein sector has enjoyed an increase in investment flows this year. In the last decade, dozens of start-ups have also sought to make cell-cultured meat both tasty and affordable with the end goal of persuading consumers to turn their backs on conventional meat. Demand for alternatives to regular meat is also surging due to consumer concerns about health, animal welfare and the environment.

According to reports, the new chicken product will be priced similar to premium chicken for the first six months. The cost will, however, come down over time as the company builds a global scale. Moreover, Eat Just is also planning to submit its application for lab-created beef in Singapore. However, the approval process for cultured meat products is moving slower in Europe and the United States.

READ: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Assures Of 'Covid-free' Meat Exports, Probe Launched

READ: China Detects Positive COVID-19 Sample From Imported Frozen Beef & Shrimp; Closes Storage