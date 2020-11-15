China Detects Positive COVID-19 Sample From Imported Frozen Beef & Shrimp; Closes Storage

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, China recently detected Coronavirus samples on the packing of a batch of imported beef & shrimp. According to an international news agency, the first instance of detecting COVID-19 on the packaging of a batch of Brazilian beef was recorded in Wuhan. As per the statement issued by Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, 3 positive Coronavirus samples have been collected from the outer packing of frozen beef from Brazil.'

China detects positive COVID-19 sample from frozen meat

The statement further stated that this packaged food had entered China via Qingdao on August 7 and was later transported to Wuhan on August 17. Since then, the package had remained in the cold facility, until recently. Reacting to this news, Brazil government while speaking to an international news agency stated that the Chinese authorities have not yet informed them about this incident.

Soon after Coronavirus was detected on the packages, over 100 staff members at the Wuhan facility had undergone COVID-19 tests. Recently, the Chinese authorities have also detected Coronavirus samples on the packaging of Argentine beef. Along with these frozen packages, the Chinese city of Lanzhou detected COVID-19 sample on the packaging of a batch of shrimp from Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, the western Chinese city of Lanzhou also detected Covid-19 sample on the packaging of a batch of shrimp from Saudi Arabia as well. As per the reports, the virus-infected package of shrimps entered China on October 21 and reached Lanzhou on November 8. As of now, the Chinese authorities have temporarily closed the cold storage plants where the Coronavirus cases have been discovered.

(With ANI inputs)