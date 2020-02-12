Singapore: DBS Evacuates 300 Employees After One Confirmed Coronavirus Case

The biggest bank of Singapore, DBS evacuated 300 staff members from its head office on February 12 as a precautionary measure after one coronavirus case was confirmed at the bank. According to the official press release by DBS, the employee was tested on February 11 and therefore, they vacated Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3 to work from home.

Singapore has now reported 47 cases of the deadly coronavirus, becoming one of the highest tallies outside China, the epicentre of the outbreak. Singapore's government has been reportedly trying to calm nerves after it had raised the virus alert last week which also sparked the panic buying of essentials such as rice and toilet paper.

Read - British Mr Bean Impersonator Decides To Stay Back In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Meanwhile, amid rising fears of more cases of the virus infection among employees, DBS is currently conducting detailed contact tracing with all workers along with other parties that the infected employee may have been in contact with. The affected office space, along with the common areas such as lifts, toilets are also being deep cleaned and disinfected in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

DBS also said, “The health and well-being of our staff are a top priority for us, and we will lend them every support to get through these uncertain times. With effect from next week, all employees will receive a personal hygiene and protection Care Pack which includes masks, a thermometer, hand sanitiser and vitamin C.

Read - Man Faces Five-year Jail Term For Pulling Off Coronavirus Prank Inside Moscow Metro

Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,113

The death toll for the coronavirus outbreak in China has reportedly jumped to 1,113 on February 12 with another 2,015 new confirmed cases, according to Hubei's health commission. The total number of confirmed cases across China are now 44,653. Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the viral outbreak, has also reported 94 new deaths.

The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The virus was officially also named 'COVID-19' at a conference in Geneva held by the World Health Organisation, where the body's chief said that countries had a chance of stopping its global spread. Earlier this month, WHO also declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

Read - Asian Markets Rise As Coronavirus Concerns Ease

Read - Amid Coronavirus Dread, Sony And Intel Withdraw From Mobile World Congress

(With agency inputs)