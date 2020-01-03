Singapore Issues Security Notice To Its Citizens On Travelling To Pakistan

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Singapore has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Pakistan and maintain caution if they are already in the country. The Ministry has issued a statement on their official website terming the border areas between India and Pakistan, Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as “high-risk areas”.

Additionally, the citizens are asked to “stay vigilant” and monitor any untoward development if they are planning to visit these areas.

Statement issued by Singapore

The statement issued by Foreign Affairs Ministry of Singapore reads, “In view of the volatile situation in Pakistan, we also continue to advise Singaporeans to take additional security precautions when travelling to other parts of the country (such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi). If you are already in Pakistan, you should take all necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety. You are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities. Do stay in touch with your family and friends in Singapore so that they know you are safe. Singaporeans in or travelling to Pakistan are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

US warns its air carriers to avoid Pakistan airspace

On Thursday, Pakistan’s ally USA also issued a security advisor to its air carriers (Commercial and US) to exercise caution while flying in Pakistan airspace due to terrorist activity. The advisory states that those 'planning to fly in, out of, within or above Pakistan airspace' must review its current security information.

Moreover, the advisory warned that US civil aviation may be attacked by Pakistani militants.

US warns air-carriers of Pak terror

The advisory states, "There continues to be a risk to US civil aviation from attacks against airports and aircraft, particularly at low altitudes. The ongoing presence of extremists/militant elements operating in Pakistan poses a continued risk to US civil aviation from small arms fire, complex attacks against airports, indirect weapons fire which could occur with little or no warning."

The advisory is applicable to all US carriers and commercial operators, except operators who are foreign.

