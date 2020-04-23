Singapore Records More Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases For Fourth Consecutive Day

For the fourth consecutive day, Singapore has reported a daily surge of more than 1000 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. Over 1,037 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded as of April 23, taking the confirmed cases toll to 11,178. The majority of the fresh cases of the COVID-19 are reported to be work permit holders, the overseas workers residing in the foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed in preliminary release, according to reports. At least 21 out of the total cases are the permanent residents of Singapore.

The ministry said that the authorities were investigating the further details of the fatalities to trace their contacts, and the update would be shared via MOH press release, which will be tonight, confirmed media reports. At least 12 people have succumbed to the disease, the latest fatality being an 84-year-old Singaporean woman identified as Case 1071. Over the last two weeks, a surge in the cases has been witnessed in Singapore in foreign dormitories among the overseas work permit holders. At least 21 workers have been isolated thus far, as per media reports.

“Circuit breaker” measures

Earlier, in an official announcement, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the partial lockdown measure in Singapore will be extended until June 1 to plank the curve. The “circuit breaker” measures involve closure of all non-essential and recreational public premises and workplaces. The protocol was due to be suspended on May 4 but has now been revised under the new guidelines, as per media reports.

The government had done extensive testing of overseas workers lodged in dormitories, considered as hotspots, confirmed media reports. Out of the vast majority that tested positive, at least 1,369 were work permit holders. "The main increase today continues to be for work permit holders residing in dormitories, where we are picking up many more cases because of extensive testing," the ministry said. "These are not new infections as the workers are staying in their rooms and many have not reported sick. But when the teams go in to test them, many turn out to be positive," it added, according to reports.

