Singapore Reports 78 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Toll

Singapore on March 25 recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases taking the toll to 683 in the country. According to reports, Singapore logged in 73 new cases of coronavirus on March 25, 38 new imported cases and 35 local cases. The health ministry of Singapore said that the 38 imported cases had a travel history to Europe, North America and other ASEAN countries. According to reports, there are currently 509 active coronavirus cases in Singapore, of which 17 remain under critical condition. So far two people have died in the country due to the disease.

Singapore said that from March 27 all travellers arriving in the city-state will have to submit a health declaration before proceeding with immigration clearance following which will be notified on the need of self-quarantining themselves for 14 days. Singapore also said that the number of coronavirus cases is estimated to rise in the coming weeks as more residents will return home from overseas travel.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 22,100 lives across the world and has infected nearly 4,91,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week, however, Italy and Spain have surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

France and the United States have also joined the list of countries that have recorded more than 1,000 deaths due to Coronavirus. Health experts believe that the hotspot could soon shift to the United States, where 1,032 people have died so far, out of the 68,489 confirmed cases that the country has recorded since January 2020.

(Image Credit: AP)