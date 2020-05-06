Singapore Reports 788 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Soars To 20,198

Singaporean authorities on May 5 announced that they have taken multiple measures to enhance facilities in the dormitories which house migrant workers. This comes as the city-state reported 788 new COVID-19 cases taking the nationwide toll to 20,198. While giving the daily updates, the health ministry revealed that a majority of those who tested positive were work permit holders who were residing in clamped up dormitories. A total of 18 people have died due to coronavirus in the city-state.

The minister further revealed that only eleven out of the total were Singapore residents or permanent residents (Foreigner). Addressing Indian workers, the country’s minister of communications and Information S Isawaran explained that there was an urgent need for testing them and their co-workers. The Indian origin ministers spoke in Tamil to India workers and said that the Singaporean government had taken "undertaken numerous efforts to enhance the quality of and facilities withing dormitories".

Read: Singapore Reports 573 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Infections Reaches 18,778: Health Ministry

Read: Penguins Roam Around Freely At Singapore Zoo Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

4,800 Indians in Singapore test positive

Earlier this week, the Indian High Commissioner revealed that nearly 4,800 Indian nationals, most of whom were living in dormitories for foreign workers, have been tested positive with the novel coronavirus in Singapore till the end of April. Almost all of the infection among Indian workers is mild and their conditions are improving,” Jawed Ashraf, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, told PTI.

Over 3,500 Indian nationals, including students, have also registered with the High Commission to return home or to seek assistance for accommodation and food due to their unexpectedly long stay here, he said. Over 90 per cent of the 4,800 Indians infected by the virus are workers, most of whom are living in dormitories for foreign workers, he said.

In April, over 90 per cent of the COVID-19 cases emerging in Singapore were in dormitories, where authorities are conducting aggressive medical testing and taking quick steps to contain the spread of the virus.

Read: Singapore Reports 573 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Infections Reaches 18,778: Health Ministry

Read: COVID-19: Singapore Minister Sends Message To Migrant Workers In Tamil, Bengali

(Image credits: AP)