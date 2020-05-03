Penguins Roam Around Freely At Singapore Zoo Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

With people now confined to their homes, many zoos and national parks have gone empty. However, it has proved beneficial for the animals as they, now have the liberty to roam around without any human presence. The same happened in Singapore, where zookeepers recently let penguins on loose within empty zoos premise. In addendum, zookeepers also designed an obstacle course for them.

To build leg strength

Wildlife Reserve Singapore(WRS), which owns Singapore Zoo reportedly said that its African penguins have been taken on regular walks and allowed to “explore new areas” of the zoo. It added that their keepers had also turned their residing area into an obstacle course to help them build leg strength.

Later, a video clip of penguins taking the course was posted on Facebook by the WRS. Along with the clip, they wrote, "To help them go further in their little adventures, their exhibit has been transformed into an obstacle course, helping them build leg strength!"

Read: World Penguin Day - Did You Know You Can Spot Penguins In South Africa Too?

Read: Penguins 'jump In Joy' After Being Released Back Into The Wild; Watch

'Love it'

The post has received 2.6 k likes and nearly 300 comments. One user wrote, "Love this video soooooooo much!! Thank u for the idea! I am gonna create an obstacle course for my kid as well.. Minus the sand!!!" while other added, "Come to think of it.... nobody in SG enjoy CB but the animals in Zoo love it! This is the only period they get to explore the park and play. Keepers have more free time to deal with them rather than dealing with tourists." Many others thanked the zoo. "Thank you all at the zoo so much for loving your animals enough to make life wonderful for them!," read one comment. Many also hoped it continued. "Hope this continues for the animals' enrichment even after CB!," wrote one well-wisher.

Read: 'Curious' Penguin Interacts With Other Zoo Inhabitants During Lockdown, Watch Video

Read: Good News: Penguins 'jump In Joy' & Italians Mark Liberation Day With 'Bella Ciao'